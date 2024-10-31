Health min. inspects BPGH & TC

PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: Minister for health & FW and WRD Biyuram Wahge on Wednesday inspected the Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre ( BPGH & TC ) premises viz, district integrated public health laboratory, ICU, dialysis center, labour room, OT, blood bank etc, here to identify problems in respect of working conditions and availability of logistics.

The minister also distributed fruits to the admitted patients in the ward during his visit.

During a consultative meeting with the doctors and the paramedical workers, the minister informed that

his initiative of the Mega Health Mela which was conducted on 1 October in the entire state was an attempt to identify the commonest prevailing disease in the state. He stated that his focus will on preventive and primary health care at grassroots level.

MLAs Tapi Darang and Ninong Ering were also present.

MD NHM Marge Sora in his address requested all concerned to work harder for upliftment of key performance indicators, while East Siang DMO Dr.Komling Perme presented the overview of health sector of the district and apprised the minister about the need for amendments in APHS Rule 2000, delay in conduct of DPC and implementation of DACP scheme.

BPGH, Pasighat joint DHS Dr.Talung Tali and medical superintendent Dr.Yater Ringu Darang also spoke on the occasion.