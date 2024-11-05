Clarity on exam date

Editor,

I would like to express my grievances regarding the delay in the announcement of the TGT exam date by APPSC. It has been a month since APPSC postponed the TGT exam, initially scheduled for November 9-10, citing a scheduling conflict with the APSB examination. This extended delay raises questions about whether the scheduling conflict was the sole reason for the postponement, as there have been no updates since then.

We urge APPSC to announce a new date for the TGT exam, even if it is tentative, so that candidates can plan their preparation accordingly. With the APPSC prelims approaching, having clarity on the TGT schedule would enable us to dedicate our time more effectively.

This delay has left us frustrated and uncertain, affecting our preparation and peace of mind. Therefore, on behalf of a group of TGT aspirants, I request the Commission to address our concerns by providing an update on the TGT exam date as soon as possible.

Frustrated Group of Aspirants