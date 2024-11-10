Flame of Relief (POEM)

-By Jummin Rime,

Cl-VIII, VKV Kharsang.

I wish that when I spark the gas,

One final clash could end at last.

I wish, as I close my weary eyes,

The flames would rise, drown out our cries.

With every prayer I send above,

The fire would lift, release, absolve.

I long to feel the scorching heat,

To burn my soul, but not complete.

To sting with pain that never ends,

Yet somehow, heal, and make amends.

For in the fire, my path is shown,

Through anguish, I’ll find peace alone.

The gas ignites, it lights the sky,

I watch its blaze as shadows die.

Yet peace draws near in cleansing flame—

Our souls released, renewed, unnamed.

The house once home now crumbles down,

The ash and memories spin around.

Into the fire, I give my all—

I heed the flame’s redemptive call.