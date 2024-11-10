Rani Gumin Hoyin Dere declared open

Correspondent

RANI, 9 Nov: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on Saturday inaugurated a semi-RCC community hall, named ‘Rani Gumin Hoyin Dere’, in Rani village in East Siang district, in the presence of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, East Siang DC Taying Taggu, and others. The community hall, worth Rs 1 crore, was funded under the SIDF.

Gao said that “the community hall bears the prestige of the Adi tribe as it is considered a symbol of unity.” He advised the villagers to use the hall for creative purposes. Gao also suggested to unemployed youths and women to adopt horticulture on a commercial scale and

take up entrepreneurship activities for enhancing their household economy.

Ering in his address said that Rani village in his constituency “is a hub of government officers, bureaucrats and technocrats who are playing a major role in the government and private sectors.”

Stating that education is the most powerful weapon to create human resource, Ering said that he is prioritizing the education sector, road infrastructure and the health sector.

Taggu suggested to the villagers to “maintain cooperation with the district administration to control antisocial elements.” He asked the youths to take a pledge to make their village a drug-free and a waste-free zone.

Speaking about the evolution of Rani village, leading villagers, including ZPM Besing Tatin and organizing chairman Tanon Tatak, said that their village was set up in 1952 but they are still facing flood and siltation problems.

“Overflowing water of the Poglek river and other hilly streams damage agriculture fields every year,” they said.

A memorandum was also submitted to the MP for granting anti-erosion schemes for protection of agriculture fields.

Among others, former minister Dr Tangor Tapak, Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo, Silley Oyan CO Dubom Apang, PRI leaders and gaon burahs of Pasighat West area attended the programme.