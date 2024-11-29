Steps to stop election violence

Editor,

On 25 November, during the vote counting for the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) elections, clashes broke out between supporters of two candidates at Siddhartha Hall. Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clashes that left five people injured. Gunfire was also reported from both sides. Shooting at a crowd is extremely dangerous and irresponsible, but fortunately no one was killed.

At the same time, this incident is also worth pondering. Why is election violence so persistent? During the parliamentary constituency voting in April and May this year, there had been sporadic physical clashes between supporters of various candidates, throwing stones, smashing vehicles and other violent behaviour in each constituency. This is directly related to inadequate publicity and lax regulations.

First, the district election officer and candidates should do a good job in promoting the code of conduct for elections and create a healthy and democratic election atmosphere. In particular, when candidates go to various villages to give speeches, they should emphasise peaceful elections instead of allowing supporters to attack each other for votes. Secondly, citizens should remain calm and should not resort to violence, no matter which side they support. Violence will not solve anything but will make things worse. Finally, during the election, the district magistrates should direct licensed holders of arms to deposit their guns at the nearest police stations. If the holders refuse to comply with the order, coercive measures should be taken to confiscate their arms to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the conduct of elections.

Avyaan Sharma