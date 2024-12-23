Arunachal dedicated to simplifying GST framework: DCM

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: “Arunachal Pradesh remains dedicated to supporting reforms that simplify the GST framework, ensure fairness, and cater to the unique needs of our state,” Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said at the 55th GST Council meeting held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was attended by key dignitaries, including union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Mein was accompanied by state Finance Commissioner YW Ringu and Tax & Excise Commissioner Lobsang Tsering.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics aimed at streamlining the GST framework to ensure that it is more inclusive and effective.

The discussion centred around key areas aimed at enhancing the GST framework to drive economic growth and improve taxpayer support. Proposed amendments to strengthen the legal structure of GST were highlighted, alongside efforts to simplify GST rate structures for goods and services, making compliance easier and fostering economic activities.

Enhancing the grievance redressal mechanism was also emphasised to provide better support to taxpayers. The agenda included expanding exemptions in critical sectors such as health and life insurance and research carried out for wider public good, advancing procedural rules for GST appellate tribunals to streamline dispute resolution, and ensuring timely and fair settlements of IGST revenues to states for greater fiscal stability.

Mein also expressed support for the recommendations and updates presented, including the minutes of the previous GST Council meeting.

“These efforts align with our vision to promote ease of doing business and accelerate development,” he said.

The 55th GST Council meeting served as a platform for chief ministers, DCMs, finance ministers, and senior officials from across India to deliberate on critical updates to the GST regime. The proposed reforms are expected to bolster the ease of compliance and foster sustained economic growth for the nation. (DCM’s PR Cell)