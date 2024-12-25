Consider conducting exam for B non-gazetted posts

Editor,

I am writing to bring to attention two key observations regarding the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024.

Firstly, I question the commission’s decision to award more than 7 marks as grace marks in the CSAT paper, effectively giving disqualified aspirants another chance. Ideally, the CSAT paper should serve as a filtration mechanism to ensure only qualified candidates proceed to the next stage.

Secondly, I urge the commission to consider conducting separate examinations for B non-gazetted posts. Currently, non-gazetted job holders are also appearing for the same APPSCCE, but they often opt out of the B non-gazetted posts during the mains form fill-up. This occupies valuable spots, affecting the chances of genuine aspirants vying for B non-gazetted positions. I hope the commission will address these concerns to ensure fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

Aspirant failed by 4 marks in prelims