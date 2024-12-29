Fin’l assistance for APPSCCE mains candidates from Shi-Yomi

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: The Boh Ramo Bokar Welfare Society (BRBWS) has resolved to provide financial assistance to the candidates from Shi-Yomi district who have qualified for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) mains.

Extending best wishes to all the aspirants appearing in the mains examination, the society exhorted them to “enhance the prestige of the society by securing civil service posts in the state.”

“We are confident that you will give your best with hard work that will pave a way for a brighter future,” said BRBWS president Tashi Pujen.

The society said that the objective of extending the financial assistance “is to instil confidence among the youths to crack the examination.”