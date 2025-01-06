SC helpless viz centre?

Farmers Protest

By Insaf

The Centre has left the Supreme Court exasperated over the farmers protests! On Thursday last, the top court gave a rap to Solicitor General saying: ‘Why can’t your client make a statement that it will consider the genuine demands, and we are open to discuss the grievances of farmers, our doors are open? Why can’t the Central government make a statement?” The two-judge bench also asked the Centre to respond to a fresh plea filed on behalf of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (on indefinite hunger strike since November 26), seeking implementation of the proposal, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, made to them way back in 2021, after the farm laws were repealed. The court, however, asked the petitioner ‘not to be confrontationist’ as it had set up a high-powered committee to deal with issues raised. It said: “You are asking for compliance of the proposal. How can we direct it? …We can’t directly have dialogue with farmers. Probably, the central government, whatever may be the good or bad reasons, it is for them to take a decision.”

Sadly, the clear impression left is that its hands are tied, and it can’t do nothing! A let down alright. In fact, there’s more. The Punjab government has done precious little to ensure medical aid to Dallewal and the court is upset about its intent to bring about a rapprochement. Other than the governments, the protesting farmers are upset with Diljit Dosanjh’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi on New Year’s Day. They question his commitment to them in 2020. While he described the meeting as a “fantastic start” to 2025, some felt if he truly cared about them “he would have come and joined us in solidarity. Instead, meeting Modi raises doubts about his intentions.” Expectedly, the farmers are way too disheartened. The New Year doesn’t seem to give much hope. Will there be a miracle?

J&K Govt Responsive

An elected government in Jammu & Kashmir, it can be said, brings in a first visible change. After a week-long shut down in Katra, base camp for pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine, the authorities had to relent. Protests were triggered after Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s decided to go ahead with the ¹ 250-crore ropeway project, which aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, sparing the elderly and others to walk the 13-km-long tough track to the cave shrine. The locals, including pony operators, traders, shopkeepers, palanquin bearers, and hoteliers, opposed the project saying not only does it threaten their livelihood, but also offends ‘religious sentiments.’ On Tuesday last, the government halted work on the project, released all 18 protestors of Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (VDSS) Sangharsh Samiti arrested on December 25 and agreed that the 4-member committee constituted by Lt. Governor, who is chairman of the Shrine Board, should bring about a resolution. Indeed, a great sense of relief for the pilgrims alright, but for the people of the region. They are being heard!

MP ‘Inertia’ Over

For four decades governments in Madhya Pradesh displayed a shocking ‘state of inertia.’ It took a hard knock from the High Court to finally get Relief and Rehabilitation Department to act and shift the hazardous waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory after the Bhopal gas tragedy of December 1984. On Wednesday last, 377 tonnes of toxic waste was shifted in 12 container trucks at night to Pithampur industrial area, 250-km from the capital, through a non-stop seven-hour ‘green corridor’ journey. The 100-odd workers who had loaded the waste in 30-minutes shifts underwent ‘health check-ups.’ If all goes well, the waste shall be incinerated within 3 months, or else it would take 9 months, say authorities. While authorities are ensuring the waste has no traces of toxic elements and that the ash doesn’t come in contact with soil and water, the locals in Pithampur are protesting. They claim that in 2015 when 10 tonnes of the waste was incinerated on a trial basis, the soil, underground water and water sources in surrounding villages became polluted! While authorities deny it, they should ensure the waste doesn’t sit in the area like it did for 40 years! Note, a stitch in time saves nine!

Bihar Poll Mode

Bihar has started ticking. With the onset of 2025, political activity is picking up steam as it goes to polls later this year. One, Opposition RJD is triggering speculation on alliances. On one hand it comes up with New Year resolutions to overthrow Chief Minister Nitish and his NDA government and on the other, Lalu Prasad Yadav makes an offer: “Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates. This would facilitate movement of people from both sides.” Nitish reacts: Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying)’. But recall he has aligned with RJD twice in past ten years. However, he’s being kept humoured by BJP, projecting him as NDA’s face this poll. On another front, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan meeting Lalu Yadav hours before his swearing-in has raised some eyebrows. Explains Khan to media: ‘like you, would I not like to spend some time with those whom I have known since 1975, (old acquaintances) since I am in their city?” Be that as it may, it may not be that simple. More so, as a lot of stink had been raised by the Left Front government during his tenure in Kerala. While the ruling combine here will be no problem, reining in the Opposition may be an agenda.

Telangana Cong Demand

Will Centre pay attention to Telangana’s request and will Congress back it, is a question doing the rounds. On Monday last, the state Assembly passed a resolution urging New Delhi to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Expressed condolences over his demise, it paid rich tributes and acknowledged his invaluable contributions to nation’s progress. Plus, it approved a proposal to install his statue in Hyderabad to commemorate him as a great leader ‘who fulfilled 60-year aspirations of Telangana people’. Importantly, opposition BRS and BJP supported the demand saying he deserves the highest honour. However, the latter only a few days earlier had levelled allegations against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi saying the party had ‘not responded to a recommendation by former President Pranab Mukherjee for conferring the award’ on Singh in 2013. Interestingly, there’s no aggressive denial from the party. Plus, it isn’t even vociferously backing the resolution. In fact, some leaders have merely said it was ‘Assembly’s prerogative to pass resolutions but no communication on it has been given from the party’s central leadership’! A conundrum in the midst of heated fight over a respectable memorial for a Sikh Prime Minister!! — INFA