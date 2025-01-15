Fencing borders necessary

The decision of the government of India to fence the Indo-Bangladesh and the Indo-Myanmar borders is causing tension. Bangladesh has expressed concern over India’s efforts to fence the border. This is even though India said fencing is needed to stop smuggling and traffickers, especially from the Bangladesh side. The open border makes it very easy for criminals to move around along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The concern expressed by Dhaka is misplaced. Instead, they should be extending cooperation, so that criminals cannot misuse the open border.

On the other hand, the announcement of the government of India to fence the Indo-Myanmar border is also being opposed by some groups in the Northeastern states. A group of Naga tribes has openly opposed the move to fence the border. This stems from the fact that Nagas are living on the Myanmar side too. Many of them are related to each other and blockade of free movement will make it difficult for them to meet their relatives. However, from a security point of view, this move is needed. The various insurgency groups operating in the NE region take advantage of the open border and freely move around. Often after committing crimes in the NE region, the militants take shelter in Myanmar. Even though the decision to fence both the Indo-Bangladesh and the Indo-Myanmar international borders is being resisted, the government of India should go ahead and act in the interest of the nation.