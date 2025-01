I Shall Try

— By Jummin Rime

Class -8, VKV, Kharsang

Oh, the force unseen,

A silent power, serene.

From a house to a home it flies,

Darting swift like a mouse under skies.

What burdens my brow, what shadows reside-

Will the fear in me forever abide?

Yet for salvation, I must rise,

It is I, and only I, who will defy.

If I win, I shall lead,

If I stumble, I’ll plant a seed.

Before this body yields to rust,

I shall try-before it turns to dust.