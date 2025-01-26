Avoid fake narratives, disruptive campaign: CEC to political parties

NEW DELHI, 25 Jan: CEC Rajiv Kumar on Saturday requested political parties to avoid “disruptive campaigning” and “fake narratives,” saying that it might cause disillusionment among youngsters regarding the electoral process.

He was addressing the 15th National Voters’ Day event here in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and representatives of political parties.

At the same time, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar assured political parties that the Election Commission (EC) would respond in writing to concerns flagged by them on the electoral process and the suggestions made by them to improve the system.

His remarks came on a day the opposition Congress hit out at the EC, saying its “self-congratulation” on the occasion would not obscure the fact that the poll panel’s functioning had made a “mockery” of the Constitution and insulted the voters.

Kumar also flagged the “dangerous trend” all over the world of misinformation and fake narratives, calling them the single-biggest threat to democratic processes worldwide.

“I would also urge them to avoid disruptive campaigning, so that our youth do not get disillusioned and move away from the electoral process,” Kumar said.

“We assure them, with all respect and humility, that whenever they ask any question or give any suggestion to improve the electoral process, we will look into it with all sincerity, make improvements and also give them a written response. But we must avoid fake narratives, I would like to add,” he added.

National Voters’ Day is being celebrated for the last 15 years to mark the inception of the EC on 25 January, 1950, a day before India became a republic. (PTI)