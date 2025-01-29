Suspected corruption in power dept

Editor,

In December 2024, an interview was conducted in Longding by the power department, where the applicants had to wait from morning to evening for the interview, hoping that the deserving candidate would be selected for the position. However, It has now been almost two months since the interview and there has been no announcement of the results.

It has come to my attention through rumours that the wife of a prominent businessman may have bribed her way into securing the position. If corruption continues unchecked, many qualified individuals will remain unemployed.

I kindly request Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the power minister, to look into this matter and ensure that a fair and transparent decision is made.

An aggrieved citizen