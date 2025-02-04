Provide incentives to APPSC aspirants

Editor,

SINALITA (acronym of Siyum, Nacho, Limeking and Taksing) is one of the most backward areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Surprisingly, this is the native place of former home minister Tanga Byaling and former minister-cum-present MLA Nakap Nalo.

Despite such high-profile names attached to this region, unfortunately it has not seen the dawn of development. Nacho town, which is the hometown of both Byaling and Nalo, doesn’t have basic amenities like regular power supply, mobile network and regular doctor at the PHC. The schools are all in a primitive condition. Nacho town, which is hardly 100 kms from Daporijo, takes 7-8 hours to reach.

In the history of Arunachal state civil services, the area has produced only two administrative officers. Many students of SINALITA have qualified APPSCCE prelims-2024 in spite of all odds.

Multiple appeals to incentivise aspirants through editorials of this daily have been placed to Nakap Nalo sir, the MLA of SINALITA region. Yet the aspirants are yet to receive any encouragement.

Once again I appeal to Nalo sir in particular and the SINALITA Welfare Society in general to incentivise the successful candidates to boost their morale.

Son of SINALITA