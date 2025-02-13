Retain the existing pattern for TGT/PGT exam

Editor,

I wish to bring attention to an important concern regarding the APPSC TGT/PGT examination. Recently, some aspirants have been demanding the implementation of the KVS pattern for these exams, including specific changes to the marking scheme. However, I earnestly request APPSC to adhere to the existing pattern and not entertain any self-serving requests.

Thousands of aspirants have been preparing based on the current exam pattern since 2022. In fact, the PGT prelims have already been conducted, with only the mains exam pending. Introducing a new pattern at this stage would be unfair to those who have dedicated years of effort to this examination.

I also appeal to fellow aspirants to consider the larger student community rather than advocating for changes that serve individual preferences. Many of us have already endured the stress of repeated delays in this exam. While it is understandable that some candidates preparing for KVS and other exams may benefit from such a shift, we must also think about those who have been following APPSC’s established pattern for the past three years.

Therefore, I sincerely urge APPSC not to entertain such demands and to conduct the PGT/TGT exams as per the existing pattern. Any change at this stage would be unjust to aspirants who have been preparing diligently under the current structure.

Aging PGT/TGT Aspirants