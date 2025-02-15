Everyday racism

Social media can be a scary place, and it is sometimes unfathomable how far influencers will go to stay relevant. Their longevity and popularity directly impact their profits, which means that even the most outrageous comments and disturbing, unscientific content are made and shared. As long as there is engagement, these influencers don’t seem to care about the outcome.

Recently, social media influencer and YouTuber Elvish Yadav found himself at the centre of controversy after making derogatory and racial slurs against Chum Darang, a Bollywood actor from Arunachal Pradesh. Darang gained huge popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has taken up the matter with the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking suo moto cognisance against Yadav for his racial slur.

Now the NCW has summoned the YouTuber to appear before the panel on 17 February.

Yadav is not the first, nor will he be the last person to make racist comments against people from the Northeast. The lack of strict laws is one of the main reasons why people do not think twice before making such attacks. Unless there is strong legislation, we will continue to hear about racist comments and attacks. If India is serious about safeguarding its minorities from the Northeast, legislation specifically addressing racial attacks of any kind should be the starting point.