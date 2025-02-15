Re-advertise PGT post for fairness

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the APPSC to re-advertise the PGT post, which was marred by controversy during the 2022 APPSC fiasco. The PGT prelims paper had been leaked before the exam, casting a shadow on the entire requirement process.

Conducting the PGT exam without re-advertisement would not only be unfair but also demoralise genuine aspirants who have been preparing for the exam. The APPSC must ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Furthermore, re-advertising the PGT post would help to filter out those candidates who might have obtained the leaked paper and gained an unfair advantage. Conducting the PGT prelims again would ensure that only deserving candidates move forward in the recruitment process.

Considering that it has been almost three year since the PGT post was first advertised, the APPSC should increase the number of posts to accommodate more candidates. Additionally, age relaxation should be provided to ageing aspirants who would be affected due to re-advertisement.

Re-advertising the PGT post would demonstrate the APPSC’s commitment to fairness and transparency. It would also give equal opportunity to all the PGT aspirants. I hope that the APPSC will consider this request and take necessary steps to ensure a fair and transparent requirement process.

Fiasco affected aspirant