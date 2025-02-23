Life’s Little Test (POEM)

– Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

Life is a test, a journey to roam,

With challenges faced far from home.

Yet rest arrives in moments bright,

In happiness that feels so light.

Loving all is the sweetest quest,

Bringing peace to the troubled breast.

To hold no grudge, hate no one’s face,

Is to walk life with gentle grace.

Thinking too much clouds the clear mind,

Leave worries and fears far behind.

For every thought that lingers long,

We miss the joy where we belong.

Living with ease is truly grand,

Flowing like rivers through the land.

No rush, no race, no endless fight,

Just dancing softly in the light.

So here’s a humble, heartfelt plea,

Live from the heart, wild and free.

Smile wide and laugh with all your zest,

This is the way to live the best.

For we are guests on Earthly ground,

Our time here spins round and around.

So love, forgive, learn to just play,

And make the most of every day.