Challenges amid celebrations

Delhi Gets Woman CM

By Insaf

Women voters in Delhi have reason to cheer. Winner BJP, after 27 long years of vanvas (exile) in the national capital, has handed over the reins to a woman, Rekha Gupta, amidst strong party contenders such as Parvesh Verma and nearly a week’s delay in taking a decision. The fourth woman CM of Delhi, Rekha, a first time MLA, has promised to take Delhi to “new heights”, obviously with the Centre’s backing or proxy rule. Apparently, her choice as CM seems to have ticked many boxes within BJP’s top brass. Her identity as a woman, plus from Vaishya community was viewed as having a social impact, as these have been pivots in AAP politics— Kejriwal, a Vaishya, and his successor Atishi, a woman! But there’s got to be more. The capital’s demographic diversity and civic issues are varied. It’s not just the middle class or those living in jhuggis, but people coming from different regions to make a living and aspire a better life. Plus, the pledge to make Delhi a ‘world class capital’ is not going to be easy, for it’s not new. Congress’ Shiela Dikshit did manage to change the landscape, but migrants had to pay a high price. Their population is said to contribute more to population growth than births. BJP’s inclusive government is indeed going to be a test.

The big challenge will be to provide clean water, air, proper sewage system, better roads without potholes, etc other than what AAP was offering, such as Mohalla clinics and better government school education. However, this ‘double engine’ government has one major plus point i.e. there will be no more fierce fighting with Raj Nivas. The L-G will in all probability go out of his way to aid good governance. Instead, there will be a vocal Opposition. Signs of which are already emerging on day one of Rekha taking over as CM. Atishi has already accused her of “breaking her promise” of giving Rs 2,500 to women per month as such a decision in the first cabinet meeting on Thursday evening, she claimed wasn’t taken! People are already getting ‘cheated’, she alleged. However, Rekha rebuts: “Congress ruled for 15 years, and AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?… We had a cabinet meeting on day 1, immediately after taking oath, and we cleared Ayushman Bharat Yojana, blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to people of Delhi on the first day!” A rebuttal alright, but CM must remember “Overconfidence precedes carelessness’. AAP history confirms.

TN Language War

Language matters a lot in Tamil Nadu. Ruling DMK and Centre are quarrelling over National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Chief Minister MK Stalin has written Prime Minister Modi asking ‘release Samagra Shiksha funds’ worth Rs 2,152 crore ‘without linking it to NEP implementation as indicated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ‘in its entirety and adopt three-language policy.’ His son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi has gone a step further. At a protest in Chennai said he: “We didn’t ask for our father’s money, but for our Tax money and our rights…this is a Dravidian land, this is a Periyar land, TN is a self-respected land, and do you think you (BJP) can threaten us? It will never happen.” The Centre is ‘blatantly violating cooperative federalism.’

In his response, Pradhan has written the state is negating the spirit and it’s “inappropriate to view NEP 2020 with a myopic vision and spin progressive education reforms into threats to sustain their political narratives”. The policy, he insisted doesn’t ‘advocate imposition of any language. Many non-BJP states have implemented it despite political differences. NEP aims to broaden the horizon, not narrow them.” But TN insists to know ‘which article of Constitution mandates the 3-language formula?’. DMK’s rival, AIADMK too has opposed the formula as it seeks to “impose Hindi”, whereas school students are taught two languages, Tamil and English. Signs of another big linguistic war erupting?

Cong Karnataka Relief

Ruling Congress in Karnataka and its Chief Minister can heave a big sigh of relief. The Lokayukta has given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, her brother and landowner in the nagging alleged scam viz allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The complainant, a RTI activist, was told on Wednesday last, he could challenge the Lokayukta investigation within a week before a designated magistrate. This after its police investigated the alleged accused under various Sections of IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act, Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, and Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, and found the case came under ‘civil dispute’ as there was no ‘criminal wrongdoing’ by them! The case relates to land allotment by MUDA in 2016-2024 under its 50:50 scheme. The complainant says he will pursue the case in High Court, despite it recently rejecting his plea to transfer the case to CBI. While he claims, both government and Lokayukta officials ‘defended the corrupt’, KPCC accused BJP and JDS of using him to defame the CM. The Lokayukta police has submitted its 800-page report to the registry, which shall submit it before the special court, expected to hear the case on Monday. Will there be a final closure?

Mrityu Kumbh Slugfest!

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj triggers a maha slugfest between West Bengal Chief Minister and Uttar Pradesh counterpart! With over 30 people dying in stampede, said she: “This is ‘Mrityu’ (death) Kumbh…I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect Ganga maa… but there’s no planning. How many people’s bodies have been recovered?… For the rich, VIPs…there are systems available to get tents after paying as much as Rs 1 lakh. But for the poor, there are no arrangements made.” Hitting back Yogi Adityanath said in UP Assembly: “Over 56 crore people had taken a holy dip in the sangam since Kumbh began’ and she’s making “baseless allegations…playing with faith of these people…is it appropriate to politicise this?”. Well, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav thinks it is. Said he: “she’s right. People from her state also lost their lives. Even an FIR hasn’t been registered. Who is responsible?” Interestingly, she’s got additional support. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj says: “if Mela is criticised amid ‘mismanagement, deaths, we can’t oppose it… water in which devotees bathe is contaminated with sewage, making it unfit for bathing according to scientists and Yet, you are compelling crores of people to bathe in it!” Akhilesh has chipped in: “Every BJP leader should receive a tank filled with Sangam water so they can cook, bathe and even drink it as medicine when needed. Will the BJP accept this?” The question begs an answer? — INFA