Post CO to Tarak Lengdi

Editor,

The people of Tarak Lengdi circle in Kra Daadi district are facing serious problems due to the absence of a circle officer (CO) for more than two years.

At present the circle office in Tarak Lengdi is non-functional, with no staff, and the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Chambang has been given additional charge of this circle. Due to this arrangement, the people of Tarak Lengdi face immense hardships, as they must travel all the way to Chambang for even a simple signature from the CO. This process is not only time-consuming but also imposes a severe financial burden on the local residents.

The journey from Tarak Lengdi circle to Chambang is fraught with difficulties, including bad road condition and high travel expenses. Many poor residents cannot afford the transportation, food, and lodging costs involved in making this trip. Furthermore, if the SDO is absent on the day of their visit, they are forced to return without obtaining the required signature and must travel again, doubling their expenses and inconvenience.

Due to the prolonged absence of a CO, the administration of the Tarak Lengdi circle has been severely affected. The office remains dysfunctional, and the lack of proper governance has led to numerous administrative challenges for the local population.

In light of these difficulties, I earnestly request the chief secretary to take immediate action to appoint a full-time CO for Tarak Lengdi circle to ease the suffering of the people and ensure smooth administrative functioning.

Khyoda Appang,

Resident of Tarak Langdi circle