Burning-hot topic in the state: APFRA, 1978

Editor,

In the last two months of 2025 the state has seen hot debates, opposition and support to the APFRA, 1978. The people have been divided into two fronts: pro-APFRA and anti-APFRA.

At the helm are the IFCSAP, which is pro-APFRA, and the ACF, which is anti-APFRA. Both these groups have interpreted the law for the general people in such way that the masses favour them.

The APFRA, 1978 was initially a bill passed by PK Thungon during the Janata government. Thungon said in an interview that the BJP aims to protect the indigenous faiths, customs and traditions through the APFRA. In the present scenario, there are various opinions as to whether the Act is the same APFRA, 1978 or if it would be a revised Act and follow the ordinances passed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, namely, the Uttar Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020. These ordinances look to control conversions and preclude specific religious conversions.

It is noteworthy that both these ordinances have clearly acted against Article 25 of the Indian Constitution; both of these have been deemed unconstitutional. The Indian Constitution guarantees the Right to Freedom of Religion under Article 25, allowing individuals to practice and propagate their faiths. The Supreme Court, through the Puttaswamy judgement (2017) also affirmed that faith is a private matter and must be protected from state interference.

However, the APFRA, as well as both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinances violates these rights by making religious conversion a bureaucratic process, subjecting individuals to government scrutiny and potential social harassment. As such, the ordinances have been deemed unconstitutional. Instead of ensuring freedom, it creates fear and discourages people from exercising their rights. As such, the Christian community in the state has been restive since both these ordinances have proven to be outright unconstitutional and aimed towards the Christians in general.

The government says that the Act is against foreign influence and protection of indigenous society, but in reality the government of Arunachal Pradesh has shown heavy influence of Hinduism and some have also propagated that Donyi Polo is a part of the Sanathan dharma. Acts of Hindutva ideology and practices (bhoomi pujan, visiting pujaris/babas, etc) have heavily grown in the past 10-15 years of the BJP government. Can we not term these foreign and unconstitutional practices as the IFCSAP has said about Christianity?

In order to protect indigenous cultures, the government should focus on education of one’s own culture and identity. Textbooks on local customs and stories should be implemented in primary education. Language preservation and tribal heritage centres should be set up, and colleges and universities should have a dedicated department that focuses on and researches the state’s indigenous cultural heritage, instead of the government interfering in individual religious choices, which even the Constitution hasn’t done. True cultural preservation comes through progress, awareness and implementation, not restrictions on faith.

Arunachal is a very delicate zone which has both national and international significance. As such, the state government should always pass or create an Act which is beneficial and harmonious, and not agitate the communities of the state, as the state has seen many strikes and loss of lives in the past. All of the stakesholders in the state should solve and put forward an amicable solution before the matter goes astray.

Bengia Teri

MA, Hindi Literature,

Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University,

Wardha