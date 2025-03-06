A letter to CM on Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act

Editor,

I write to humbly propose an alternative approach to the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, which has been a subject of misunderstanding and discord between the Christian community and local faith believers for a long time. If this issue continues unresolved, it may escalate into a serious law-and-order problem, possibly leading to a Manipur-like situation where lives could be lost-something none of us want.

Instead of enforcing this Act, I suggest that the government repeal it and adopt a more inclusive approach by organizing a State-Level Interfaith Summit. This summit should bring together various religious leaders like Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and indigenous faiths to foster dialogue, peace, and mutual respect.

The goal of this summit should be to establish an Interfaith Agreement that:

Promotes Religious Harmony – Ensuring peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among different religious communities. Prohibits Fraudulent Conversions – A collective agreement that no community will engage in conversions through fraud, coercion, force, or financial inducements. Prevents Unnecessary Conflict – Encouraging open dialogue to address misunderstandings and resolve grievances peacefully. Keeps the Government as a Neutral Facilitator – Rather than enforcing restrictive laws, the state should act as a guardian of peace, ensuring all faiths are treated equally.

The rising tensions between communities over the implementation of this Act could lead to unrest and violence, which would harm the social fabric of Arunachal Pradesh. A legal solution may not always be the best way to maintain peace-instead, an inclusive and respectful dialogue can ensure long-term stability and brotherhood.

I sincerely urge the government to consider this proposal in the interest of peace, unity, and the well-being of all citizens of Arunachal Pradesh. Let us set an example of religious tolerance and coexistence rather than allowing differences to divide us.

Khoda Tana Tara

Midpu Village

Doimukh