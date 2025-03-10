Chug valley emerging as wintering hotspot for rare bird species

[ Prem Chetry ]

CHUG, 9 Mar: Chug valley in West Kameng district is emerging as a wintering hotspot for rare migratory bird species: the red-crested pochard, the northern pintail, the green-winged teal, the mallard, and the Mandarin duck.

Their sightings have been reported by a group of four liked-minded people – WWF India senior project officer Dr Anurag Vishwakarma, Wildlife Institute of India researcher Ahmed Omar, government school teacher Rinchin Nima, and Rinchin Dorjee, a field assistant under the NITI Aayog project.

Omar said, “A remarkable avian discovery has been made in Chug valley. A red-crested pochard and a northern pintail, both majestic winter visitors to India, were recently spotted alongside a flock of mallards and green-winged teals.”

This sighting is significant as it marks the first-ever recorded presence of the red-crested pochard in the district.

The rare sighting was made by the quartet during a birdwatching session in Chug valley.

The red-crested pochard, often referred to as a diving duck, inhabits freshwater lakes and wetlands across Eurasia and Africa. The male is easily recognisable with its striking rusty-orange head, red bill, and black breast. These birds breed in freshwater lakes and reedbed-rich wetlands across central Europe, Asia, and Mongolia, making their presence in Arunachal Pradesh a rare and exciting occurrence.

Adding to the excitement, the northern pintail, previously reported from Tawang, has now been recorded in Dirang. This large, elegant duck breeds across the northern regions of Europe, Asia, Russia, Mongolia, China, Japan, Alaska, Canada, and North America. As winter sets in, these birds migrate southwards, seeking refuge in northern Africa, the Indian subcontinent, southeast Asia, and parts of the USA. They prefer wintering in wetlands, lakes, ponds, coastal areas, and flooded agricultural lands.

This sighting highlights the ecological richness of Arunachal’s pristine landscapes, emphasising the need for continued monitoring and conservation efforts. The presence of these migratory species underlines the significance of the region as a crucial wintering ground for water birds.

Though they are not professionals Nima and Dorjee’s curiosity and passion for birds have made them well-acquainted with the wintering habitats, transition periods, duration, pattern and texture of most of the migratory birds.