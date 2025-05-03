Vendors oppose ban on weekly markets

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 2 May: The recent order issued by Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, banning the operation of weekly markets, has been strongly opposed by the weekly market vendors.

The decision to ban the weekly markets till further notice was taken after a meeting held on 30 April by Home Minister Mama Natung. The meeting, which was held to discuss the implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system, was attended by Chief Secretary MK Gupta and senior officials of the Police and the Home Departments.

The sudden decision to close down the weekly market has evoked mixed reactions. While the vendors are upset, a section of people are welcoming it, saying that it will help to regulate the ILP system.

Talking to the media, All Arunachal Pradesh Weekly Market Welfare Committee president Arun Kilo informed that his team met the DC and clarified the concerns raised by district administration.

“Without giving proper notice, this order was suddenly issued, due to which vendors are now facing a lot of trouble. We had a lengthy discussion with the DC, and the main concern is regarding ILP. We are ready to cooperate with the district administration regarding ILP,” said Kilo.

He added that the ILP issue is a concern for every Arunachali.

“Vendors who come from Assam for the weekly market for business purposes will have to have proper documents and also get an ILP. For this, we will take measures and will extend cooperation to the district administration,” he added.

He said also that the sudden closure of the weekly market would affect the local economy.

“Many of our people cannot afford to pay hefty security deposits to get space in the market of ICR to do business. For poor people, the weekly market offers an opportunity to do business without investing much money. Local people are selling products, and it is helping them to earn. Also, these markets offer the option to the citizens to buy produce at a cheaper rate,” he added.

On the other hand, a section of people are supporting the closure of the weekly market, alleging that many illegal migrants enter the state through it. “For security reasons, closing of the weekly market is needed. They should be reopened only after a proper mechanism is in place to stop the entry of illegal migrants using the weekly market route,” said a resident of Itanagar.

Further, people are urging the district administration to check the quality of products being sold in the weekly markets.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioners of some other districts too have issued orders banning the operation of weekly markets.