Khinsan Wangsu to represent India at World University Games 2025

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Khinsan Wangsu of Arunachal Pradesh is among the 13-member women’s taekwondo team selected to represent India at the World University Games-2025, scheduled to be held in Germany.

Her selection was earned through her exceptional performance at the trial selection held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Punjab) in February this year. This achievement marks a significant milestone not only in her career but also for her community, state, and nation.

“Her journey is a source of inspiration to young athletes, particularly from the Northeast region, and a proud moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin said.

Wangsu has so far secured four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at various national championships. Notably, she had clinched two gold medals in the National Games held in Goa and Uttarakhand.

Hailing from Mington village in Longding district, she is currently pursuing BSc in sports science at the Maharshi Dayanand University, in Rohtak, Haryana.