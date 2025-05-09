For our Indian followers

Editor,

The audacity of Pakistani leaders, who once boasted that they would dance with Indian Bollywood actresses if India dared to strike, has been met with a resounding response from two of India’s fiercest daughters – Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Leading Operation Sindoor, these women of the Indian armed forces have shown the world the true power of India’s resolve and leadership, delivering a message louder than any taunt: “Tum kya jano ek chutki sindoor ki keemat,” symbolising the unbreakable spirit and honour of India’s women, who stand tall, avenging their brothers and shattering the enemy’s arrogance with courage and command.

Congratulations all Indian fellows. Let’s stand and give a big applause to our Indian forces. Jai Hind!

Ashok Sonam Tajo