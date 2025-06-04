Retd accounts & treasuries director no more

PASIGHAT, 3 Jun: Ajem Tayeng, retired director of accounts and treasuries, GoAP, passed away on 2 June here in East Siang district.

He is survived by his wife Yasong Tamut Tayeng, two daughters, and two sons.

Hailing from Bodak village in Mebo division and residing in Gumin Nagar, Pasighat, late Ajem Tayeng had graduated from St Anthony’s College, Shillong. He began his career as an assistant audit officer.

He was also the former president of the Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, former president of the IFCSAP East Siang unit, and former president of the Tayeng Welfare Society.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) deeply mourned Tayeng’s demise and

extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the IFCSAP stated, “Late Ajem Tayeng will be remembered for his wisdom, humility, and tireless service to the community. He was a dedicated public servant and a revered community leader. His exemplary service to the state, especially in his capacity as director of accounts and treasuries, reflected his commitment to integrity and excellence. We pray that the almighty Donyi Polo grants his soul eternal peace and gives strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”