TMPK demands life imprisonment for labourer’s murderer

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the students’ body of the Mising tribe in Assam, has demanded life imprisonment for the murderer of Prabhash Doley (22), a labourer from Misamora village, Dekapam, in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

“We, the TMPK, appeal to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Law, Legislative & Justice Minister Kento Jini and the Arunachal Pradesh Police for prompt justice for the deceased by imprisoning the murderer for life and providing adequate compensation to the bereaved family,” the students’ body said, condemning the heinous crime in the strongest terms.

Doley was found murdered near an under-construction building site in Chimpu near here on the night of 18 June.

The ICR police have arrested a person, identified as Tai John (26), in connection with the murder.

According to the TMPK, the alleged accused, who operates a car wash outlet opposite the construction site at Chimpu, approached the site with a sharp-edged weapon (machete) and threatened the workers, allegedly irritated by the noise from the ongoing construction work.

“While chasing them away, he unleashed a vicious attack on the victim, causing fatal injuries. The body was eventually discovered in a roadside drain near the location,” the TMPK said.

“As information was received, a prompt response team from Chimpu police station, led by DSP Kengo Dirchi (Itanagar SDPO), Inspector N Nishant (Chimpu PS OC), and SI SK Jha, under the supervision of Rohit Rajbir Singh, SP Itanagar, reached the crime scene without delay and took control of the situation. The area was secured and scientifically examined by experts from the Arunachal Pradesh State Forensic Science Laboratory (APSFSL), PTC Banderdewa,” the release said.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, it said.

The students’ body appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to remain calm and cooperate with the ongoing investigation, and to maintain public safety, peace, harmony, and brotherhood.