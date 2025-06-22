Etalin market shed: A bottom-up success story

[ Amina Nabam ]

Life in Etalin is generally quiet, with the majestic Taloh river roaring mightily all year round. It is the circle headquarters of Etalin-Maliney block in Dibang Valley district and is sparsely populated, like the rest of the district. However, in the last one year,this quiet town has not been so quite, all for a good cause though.

As per the directive of Department of Panchayati Raj, mahila sabhas were held across the state and the same for Etalin was held on 29 September, 2024. Mahila sabhas are held at gram panchayat level for all women gram sabha members of that GP and are organised specifically to discuss and facilitate women-centric needs and demands. In an endeavour to fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), demands are to be placed before the gram sabha for consideration under the Gram Panchayat Development Plan. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt of India has localised the 17 SDGs into nine broad themes, of which creating women-friendly village is one of the most prominent themes in making local governance more inclusive and sustainable.

For want of economic development, the demand for a market shed was placed by the participants of the mahila sabha in Etalin and the same was placed before the gram sabha for consideration. The proposal was accepted by the gram sabha and it was decided to construct the market shed from the state own revenue (SOR) funds.

However, due to unavailability of suitable land, it was decided that the market shed would run temporarily from the Etalin general ground till the construction of a permanent market shed, and consensus was drawn that only organic/self-made produce/products would be sold and the market would be run completely by the indigenous dwellers of the district. These decisions were taken to protect the small and marginal local farmers and reduce dependence on vegetables imported to the district.

The temporary weekly market began in November 2024 at the Etalin general ground, which saw participation of self-help groups and individual farmers and artisans of the circle. Since it is the only market in the district where organic local vegetables are sold, officers/officials and people from Anini and other areas came down to buy the produce.

The SHGs have so far made an income of approximately Rs 2,06,170 through the sales at thetemporary weekly market – a modest, yet a very impactful beginning for the people of Etalin, and women in particular, by ensuring financial independence and inclusivity

Another positive impact the market has had on the community is that vegetables are now being sown forcommercial purpose, and land is being taken on lease by SHG groups for cultivation. The first batch of potatoes sown by an SHG group has been harvested and sold already.

Etalin is blessed with rivers and streams, and fresh catch from these rivulets are also available in the market along with fishes from amrit sarovars of nearby gram panchayats are also sold at the weekly market. Thus, income generation is not just for one gram panchayat; this market is proving beneficial for gram panchayats of the other villages as well.

On identification of a suitable land, the permanent market shed was built with the SOR (state own revenue) funds of the GP and the temporary market has now been shifted. The GP will now receive an annual rent from the Etalin Bazaar Committee, which will go to the OSR (own source of revenue) account of the GP.

On similar lines, an SHG shop was built in the nearby GP. It has been built exclusively for the sale of indigenous Idu Mishmi handicrafts and handloom. This emporium will act as a platform for the local weavers and artisans to not only showcase their products but find the right buyer/market for their products. With the Etalin Hydro Electric Project set to take off, this emporium could be a one-stop shop for the project developers. Therefore, steps must be taken to ensure that the project developers purchase the products from these market places. The rent fee will also be deposited to the GP’s OSR account.

The Etalin market shed is a classic example of bottom-up approach, where the demands were placed by the community members themselves and the administration helped facilitate their needs through the Panchayati Raj Department. There are many such examples within the circle where need-based projects for the community have been executed.

One can find fresh local vegetables and fish every Saturday in Etalin on the way to Anini. However, due to high demand, sometimes these vegetables are sold off as soon as the market opens or, at times, even before that! (The contributor is Circle Officer, Etalin)