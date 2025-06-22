Rural haat inaugurated in village

TAJGI, 21 Jun: Yachuli ADC Likha Tejjiinaugurated a rural haat in Tajgi village in Keyi Panyor district on Saturday, in the presence of NABARD District Development Manager Dr Lalit Kumar Maurya, the Ziro BMM, the Yachuli BMM,local GPMs, GBs, SHGs’ members from Tajgi, Loth and Raka villages, and others.

The marketplace will showcase a diverse range of products, including fresh vegetables, fish, and meat; handicrafts and traditional bamboo items; grocery and daily essentials; and snacks, tea, and locally made food items.

The rural haat has been constructed with the support of the NABARD, following a proposal submitted by the Mengkum Den Primary Livelihood Federation (PLF) on 7 March, 2024. The project aims to empower local producers, especially women-led SHGs, by providing a structured platform to market their products.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Maurya encouraged SHG members to diversify their offerings beyond fruits and vegetables by incorporating handicrafts and traditional items, thereby increasing market value and promoting local art forms. He emphasized the NABARD’s commitment to strengthening grassroots economic infrastructure through such initiatives.

Tejji in his address shared several forward-looking suggestions to ensure the success and sustainability of the rural haat. He stressed that while the rural haat is a platform for economic upliftment, it must also be aligned with sustainable and eco-friendly practices that protect the region’s natural heritage.

The event concluded with expressions of appreciation from SHG members and a cultural performance by local youths, symbolizing a blend of progress and tradition. The Tajgi rural haat now stands as a promising initiative to strengthen rural entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and environmental responsibility – paving the way for a more self-reliant and sustainable village economy.(DIPRO)