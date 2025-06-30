Buddhist development plan on anvil for rejuvenation of old monasteries: Rijiju

SHIMLA, 29 Jun: A Buddhist development plan is on the anvil for the rejuvenation of Buddhist ‘math'(religious sites) and old monasteries, union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued here, while winding up his four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, Rijiju told a public meeting in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti that adequate funds would be allocated for the proposals sent by Buddhist math and monasteries under the development plan.

The union minister of minority affairs, who spent two days in the tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur and laid the foundation stones of several projects, said these initiatives will result in revolutionary transformation in border areas and added that the highest financial allocation has been made by his ministry for Lahaul and Spiti.

Addressing the public meeting, he said that the construction of the Atal Tunnel has eased the problems of the people of Lahaul, and that the Vibrant Village Programme of the Centre for the development of extreme border areas would go a long way in strengthening basic infrastructure like roads, water, electricity and schools in border villages.

The Rs-26 crore sewerage scheme for Keylong will not only benefit people but also significantly improve the public health and sanitation conditions in the area, the statement said.

Rijiju also met beneficiaries at an awareness camp organised by the National Minorities Development and Financial Corporation and said the agreement signed between the corporation and the Himachal Pradesh government would help secure cheaper loans and

open the doors of self-employment for minorities.

During his visit, the union minister laid foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 110 crore, including a high-altitude training centre, an indoor stadium, a cricket stadium and an ice-skating rink.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur accompanied Rijiju during his visit. (PTI)