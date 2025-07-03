Khandu welcomes decision to continue institution of Dalai Lama

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday welcomed the reaffirmation by the 14th Dalai Lama on the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama, saying that this decision brings immense joy and spiritual reassurance to millions across the Himalayan region and the world.

Khandu also said that the deep-rooted faith and reverence the people of the Himalayan region hold for the Dalai Lama institution remain unshakable, and this affirmation strengthens people’s shared commitment to the values of compassion, wisdom, and peace.

“Warmly welcoming the reaffirmation by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the continuation of the sacred institution of the Dalai Lama. This decision brings immense joy and spiritual reassurance to millions across the Himalayan region and the world,” he wrote on X.

Khandu said that on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Monpa community and the entire Buddhist fraternity, he expresses the community’s heartfelt gratitude to the Dalai Lama.

“We fully support the traditional Tibetan Buddhist process for the recognition of the next Dalai Lama as outlined under the guidance of the Gaden Phodrang.

“May His Holiness continue to bless us with his wisdom and presence for many more years to come,” he said. (PTI)