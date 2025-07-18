Arunachal urges Centre to increase flights to state

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre to fulfil its assurance regarding the expansion of air connectivity in the state.

Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has made the request ahead of the upcoming inauguration of the new terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport here.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu recently, Raja reminded him of the commitment made during meetings held in New Delhi in March and May this year.

“You had kindly assured us of introducing new flight services to additional southern cities, and also of commencing daily services between Itanagar and Delhi in parallel with the inauguration of the airport’s new terminal building,” Raja pointed out in his letter, a copy of which was made available to the media on Thursday.

He said that, buoyed by the positive assurance, the state government shared the development with the public through the local media, raising expectations among the citizens.

Raja noted that the new terminal building at the Donyi Polo Airport (Hollongi) is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of August. He urged the civil aviation ministry to act on the earlier commitments in the larger public interest.

“The people of this easternmost state of India had long dreamt of robust air connectivity, and it finally began to materialise with the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 18 November, 2022,” he said.

He also informed the union minister that Arunachal is set to host the 3rd Northeast Aviation Summit in Itanagar on 5 September this year, as was also discussed during their earlier meeting.

Raja sought continued cooperation and guidance from the ministry in strengthening the aviation sector in the state.(PTI)