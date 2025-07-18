School witnessing silent transformation

[Bengia Ajum]

NGISSA, 17 Jul: A Government Primary School here in Longding district, located near the Indo-Myanmar border, is witnessing a silent transformation due to the effort of one Ganchai Wangsa, the chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC).

Gangsa, who belongs to Ngissa village, took over as the SMC chairman in August 2022, and has since initiated a series of measures to transform the primary school of his village.

The school, established in 1975, was literally defunct before Wangsa became the SMC chairman. The student enrollment was low and the teacher was mostly absent as the school did not have proper accommodation for teachers, and learning aids were also not available.

Today, the school is thriving and is witnessing a rise in enrollment, too. As of now, 56 students are enrolled in the school. But it was not easy for Wangsa, as when he took over the school was in a dilapidated condition and had only one teacher.

First, he renovated the teacher’s quarters, so that the teacher could stay on campus. “I initiated the construction of the teacher’s quarters and encouraged the teacher to stay on campus. Next, the staff room and office were improved. After that, I took up the improvement of desks, benches, and toilets,” said Wangsa.

After that, he improved the infrastructure of the school building and ensured regular midday meals for the students. With the help of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, one more teacher was recruited. “Now we have two teachers who are taking care of the school. The fencing of the school has also been erected. We are hoping to have one more teacher in the coming session,” he added.

Wangsa also regularly visits the school and takes personal initiatives to support the teachers and students. He is doing everything, mostly from his contributions.

Seeing his interest, the Education Department extended help by providing small grants for office stationery and white boards.