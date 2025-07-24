Expand CMAAY coverage

Editor,

I wish to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to certain issues being faced by beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), a flagship healthcare initiative of the state government.

While the CMAAY scheme has undoubtedly provided a much-needed financial safety net for citizens during medical emergencies, there remain significant gaps in its implementation that deserve immediate attention.

Many beneficiaries, despite having an insurance entitlement of Rs.5 lakh under the scheme, are unable to avail its benefits when they undergo treatment at home on medical advice. The rigid requirement of hospitalization excludes a large number of genuine cases who still incur huge medical expenses.

Furthermore, the situation in affiliated pharmacies is disheartening. In most cases, only low-cost medicines priced between Rs.10 and Rs.200 are available, while prescribed high-cost medicines (ranging from Rs. 600 to Rs.1,000 or more) are unavailable, forcing patients to bear the expense themselves. This defeats the very purpose of the scheme.

It is also concerning that if a beneficiary never uses the allocated Rs.5 lakh, there is no transparency on how or where that amount is accounted for.

In the interest of public health and transparency, I urge the authorities to consider the following measures:

Allow insurance coverage for outpatient and home-based treatments as well.

Expand the network of affiliated pharmacies to include more accessible outlets.

Strictly direct affiliated pharmacies to maintain adequate stock of prescribed medicines, and if a required medicine is unavailable and the patient is forced to buy it elsewhere, the affiliated pharmacy should reimburse the cost under CMAAY provisions.

Ensure accountability of the funds allocated per beneficiary through regular audits and public reporting.

It is my humble appeal that under the able leadership of the government, these suggestions are implemented to make the CMAAY scheme more effective and beneficial for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sama Cheda Gyadom,

Youth Representative