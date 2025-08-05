Genuine progress stems from transformative mindset, not merely infrastructural growth: Pongte

RONO HILLS, 4 Aug: Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte underlined the importance of balancing constitutional rights with duties, and stressed that genuine progress stems from a transformative mindset, not merely infrastructural growth.

He was speaking during an Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA)-hosted curtain raiser event for the ‘APLA@50 Outreach Connect Programme’, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), at the university’s campus here on Monday.

The programme was part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the APLA, in collaboration with RGU. Organized by the Centre for Distance and Online Education, the event aimed to foster constitutional literacy among youths, with special focus on fundamental duties and India’s democratic values.

The APLA@50 Outreach Connect will continue in educational institutions across the state till 25 November with lecture series, essay competition, cover design competition and debate competition, and will conclude with the celebration of the Constitution Day on 26 November at the APLA.

Earlier, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his address emphasized the significance of students’ engagement with democratic institutions.

The event featured distinguished speakers, including MLA Nabam Vivek, who highlighted the Assembly’s resilience since its inception on 15 August, 1975, amidst administrative and political challenges.

Prof Dhananjay Singh, member secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), spoke about Arunachal’s journey from the North-East Frontier Tract to a progressive legislative state. He lauded the state’s youths for their excellence in diverse fields such as sports, music, and the arts, and described the Northeast as a rising force in India’s future, accelerated by recent developmental initiatives.

MLA Laisam Simai in his address praised Arunachal’s strides in infrastructure and called attention to the APLA building, now ranked among the finest in the Northeast and third-best nationally. He urged young people to become active contributors to the state’s progress.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak reflected on Arunachal’s literary and economic achievements and potential, including its rich natural resources like hydropower and minerals. He encouraged embracing both achievements and setbacks as part of holistic development.

A short film, titled My Rights, My Duties, which presented students’ perspectives on constitutional responsibilities, was screened on the occasion. The event also witnessed the launch of competitions under the ‘APLA@50 Connect’ initiative, including essay writing, debate competition, and a cover design contest for the commemorative souvenir.

Later, an engaging Q&A session was held, which allowed students to voice their concerns over various state matters.