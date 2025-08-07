Do not derail the examination process

Editor,

I would like to address Tadak Nalo and his team, who have recently raised concerns regarding the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Services (APES) Examination 2025.

While I deeply respect the democratic right to question institutions and seek accountability, I humbly appeal to Tadak Sir and his colleagues to ensure that such efforts do not result in further delay of this examination – which has already been postponed for more than four years.

I say this not out of convenience, but out of deep personal experience. Twice, I cleared the Mains exam but fell short in the final list. This time is likely my last chance – I am on the edge of the age limit, and so are many others. Restarting preparation after 3-4 years of waiting has demanded immense willpower. We have stretched our personal endurance to its limits. A further delay at this stage would not just be unfair – it would be crushing.

With regard to the issue of differing cut-off marks across departments, while I do not claim to have the official explanation, based on my understanding, the first group of departments – namely PWD, PHED, and UD – were open only to Civil Engineering graduates. As such, Civil Engineering candidates securing higher ranks (within the top 1200s) were selected to appear in the Mains examination.

In contrast, the second group of departments – including WRD, RWD, and Hydropower – were open to both Civil and Agricultural Engineering candidates. From this combined pool, it appears that the top 400 candidates across both streams were shortlisted to appear in the Mains exam – likely to ensure balanced representation.

Once again, I respectfully urge Tadak Nalo and his team to continue their efforts to bring transparency and to question irregularities wherever found. However, I also request that this be done without derailing the examination process any further. For many of us, this is not just an exam – it is our final chance after years of perseverance, uncertainty, and personal sacrifice.

Let us not lose what little hope remains.

AE aspirant 2018-25