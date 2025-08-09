APSCPCR recommends thorough audits of pvt schools

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has recommended that the state government conduct immediate and thorough audits to verify legal compliance, registration status, infrastructure, and safety measures available in private schools across the state.

A team of the APSCPCR, led by its Chairperson Ratan Anya and accompanied by Women & Child Development Minister for Dasanglu Pul met Education Minister PD Sona on Friday and submitted the commission’s inquiry report on the recent incident of sexual assault on several minor girls aged between 5 to 10 years at Mount Carmel Mission School in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The report contained the commission’s observations and recommendations aimed at preventing recurrence of such crimes, as well as strengthening children’s safety in educational institutions.

The children’s rights commission recommended permanent closure of the school for its illegal operations, lack of infrastructure, and serious child safety lapses. It also recommended taking disciplinary action against Good Will Academy, Roing, for unlawfully sharing its UDISE code with the unrecognized Mount Carmel Mission School, including cancellation of the code and accountability of all parties involved.

The commission recommended constituting a school safety and audit board and including relevant government departments, district administration, and credible NGOs experienced in child welfare in the board to ensure fair verification before establishing any new private school.

It also recommended regular inspection of existing schools; regulation onmushrooming of schools; and restriction on societies or trusts from renting out school premises to third parties for profit.

“Only registered entities should operate their own schools,” it recommended.

Additionally, the commission recommended setting a minimum age limit for children in hostels, prohibiting very young children from being accommodated due to their vulnerability to abuse and inability to comprehend offences.

The APSCPCR chairperson said that the education minister has assured the team that the recommendations would be examined urgently and strict action will be taken to safeguard children’s rights and ensure their protection in all schools across Arunachal Pradesh.

The APSCPCR reiterated that children’s safety is non-negotiable, and called for coordinated action among departments, civil society, and the public to create a secure educational environment for every child in the state.