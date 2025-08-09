KVK organizes exposure tour for farmers

NAMSAI, 8 Aug: The Namsai KVK organized an exposure-cum-training programme for 20 farmers from Krishnapur village in Namsai district.

The farmers were taken to the farm of award-winning progressive farmer Lachit Thamoung of Jona IV village, where they learned about production and management technology of milky mushroom as well as round-the-year mushroom production technology.

Thamoung, who has been instrumental in adopting milky mushroom production in the district, elucidated the casing technology of milky mushroom, which is an essential step towards successful milky mushroom production.

He also demonstrated to the visiting farmers how to integrate vermicompost production using waste substrate material of mushroom production.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua interacted with the farmers and suggested integrating various components for sustainable income generation.

KVK scientist Dr Madhusmita S Bora provided hands-on training on preparation of mushroom bags using sterilized paddy straw, seeding of spawn, bagging technique, and precautions to be followed to avoid contamination.

Another KVK scientist, Dr Shravani Sahani encouraged the farmers to use ICT-based information sources, such as Krishi Choupal, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and DD Kisan.

NICRA SRF Nancy Munglang also interacted with the farmers regarding good farming practices for effective utilization of farm resources.

The farmers were later provided with quality spawn material of milky mushrooms.