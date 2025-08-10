Tenzin Jorden nominated as member of expert advisory committee

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Tenzin Jorden, chairman of the Monyul Society, Tawang, has been nominated as a member of the Expert Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Culture’s Scheme for Financial Assistance for Preservation and Development of Cultural Heritage of the Himalayas.

Jorden, hailing from Gyangkhar village in Tawangdistrict, has been running the NGO Monyul Society since 2009. His work extensively focuses on preserving and promoting the traditions and cultural heritage of the Monpa people. Notably, he published a groundbreaking book on Monpa culture, titled Monyul, Volumes 1 to 4. Currently, he is working on a Monpa language dictionary in both print and digital formats.

Congratulating Jorden, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “This prestigious nomination is a testament to Jorden’s dedication and commitment to preserving the rich cultural traditions of the Himalayan region. His expertise and passion for cultural conservation will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the committee’s endeavours.”

The chief minister added, “We wish Tenzin Jorden all the best in his new assignment and look forward to his valuable contributions to the preservation and development of our cultural heritage.”