Awareness prog on scientific mithun rearing, ‘Lura’ system

BASAR, 10 Aug: The Tani Ao Mithun Farmers’ Welfare Society (TAMFWS), with technical support from the National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), Medziphema, Nagaland, organized an awareness camp on semi-intensive mithun rearing systems and the importance of ‘Lura’ – a traditional system of temporarily confining mithuns within designated fenced areas during the agricultural season – here in Leparada district on Sunday.

Over 100 farmers from at least 14 villages in Leparada district participated.

The farmers agreed to continue the construction of Luras in their respective villages, and suggested that the district administration issue an order making Luras compulsory, the TAMFWS said in a release.

It urged the government and the district administration to assist it in mithun management, and also expressed interest in undergoing training at the NRCM to learn more about scientific mithun rearing. The farmers also urged the government to carry out timely vaccination of mithuns.

Hortum Loyi shared his experience with scientific mithun farming at the NRCM, Nagaland.

The awareness camp was chaired by Kardo Riba, and was attended by farmers from Sibe-Siru, Nyodu, Nyigam, Gori-I, Gori-II, Gori-III, Piri, Sago, Echi Chiku, Lipu Namsi, Pagi, Bam Chili, Bam Chiku and Dari villages, besides TAMFWS members, including its president Limi Ete, vice president Tadong Mingki, and general secretary Kenli Lollen, and the HGB of Bam village.