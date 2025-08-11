NSCN, ULFA (I) call for ID boycott

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The NSCN’s Yung Aang faction and the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) issued a joint statement to boycott the Independence Day celebration.

Both the outfits called upon the people of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland to reject the celebration by remaining indoors on 15 August.

“By doing so, you give us the strength and courage that we are not alone. It will stand as powerful testaments of our collective resilience against the on-going oppression,” the joint statement read.