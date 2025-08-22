DC reviews preps for ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’

ZIRO, 21 Aug: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme on Wednesday reviewed the preparations of various departments for the upcoming ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ programme, scheduled to be held here on 6 September.

The event will be attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet members, secretaries, and other dignitaries.

Alongside the Cabinet session, a ‘mega Seva Aapke Dwar’ camp will also be conducted simultaneously, where citizens will be able to avail of multiple government services under one roof.

The DC directed all departments to ensure timely completion of arrangements, effective service delivery, public convenience, and security for the smooth conduct of the event. She stressed on maintaining close inter-departmental coordination,”so that the historic programme is successful and beneficial for the public.”

As part of the preparations, a social service will be conducted on 23 August from Pai Gate in Hapoli to Pine Grove in Old Ziro, wherein the district administration, police, ITBP, BRTF and PRI members, besides members of the TSD, AWAZ, AYA, ASU, ALSDSU, APWWS (Ziro unit), educational institutions and local people will actively participate to give a facelift to the venue and its surroundings.

Earlier, on 18 August, ADC Hage Tarung had chaired a coordination meeting with the SP, HoDs, PRI members, NGOs and local stakeholders to discus logistics, traffic management, law and order, mass participation, service facilitation, and hospitality arrangements.

Among others, ADC Hage Tarung, SDO Rani Perme, DPO Joram Tatum, administrative officers and HoDs attended Wednesday’s meeting. (DIPRO)