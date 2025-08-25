Startup initiative encouraging young entrepreneurs, says Tasing

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 24 Aug: The central government’s startup initiative is encouraging young entrepreneurs to take up new businesses, including fuel outlets, said Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing after inaugurating a retail fuel outlet (petrol and diesel) of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at Leku near Ruksin town in East Siang district on Sunday.

The minister said that opening a fuel depot earlier was a very difficult task, but the BJP-led central and state governments have made the task easy and affordable for marginal businessmen.

Tasing urged the local people to encourage young entrepreneurs to run their own business establishments “in a swift manner.”

The minister also enumerated various developmental initiatives taken by CM Pema Khandu-led state government, such as broad gauge railway, establishment of medical college, and urban development projects in Pasighat.

“The CM is giving special attention towards the Adi belt, which is a matter of pride for the Adi people of the state,” said the minister.

The fuel depot, named M/s Bomdo Filling Station, is owned by entrepreneur Obuk Panyang of Ruksin.

Among others, Urban Development Chief Engineer Naring Darang, Panchayati Raj Director Tajing Jonnom, RWD Pasighat Division EE Jhorsing Moyong, Pasighat CDPO Onyok Panyang, ZPMs of Pasighat West area, public leaders and gaon buras of Ruksin block witnessed the oil outlet opening programme.