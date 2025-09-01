Student secures admission in SS

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: In a remarkable achievement, Mili Yabi, a young and determined student from the border village of Sarli in Kurung Kumey district, has secured admission in the Sainik School (SS) in Niglok in East Siang district.

The Indian Army provided Yabi and many other students of the village with guidance and support, strengthening their foundation and boosting their confidence to succeed in the Sainik School entrance exam.

Yabi’s inspiring journey serves as a beacon of hope for countless children from similar far-flung areas, demonstrating that with courage, determination, and the right support, no goal is too distant.

Her achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration between the Indian Army, educational institutions, and local communities in empowering young minds, stated a release.