[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 6 Sep: The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has announced a 24-hour bandh across West Kameng district from 5 am on 8 September, following the indifference of 12 teachers who have been transferred to the district, and the failure of the education secretary to address the issue.

AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow strongly condemned the 12 teachers who have not yet joined their designated places of posting in the district. “We want all 12 teachers to report to their places of posting. If they fail to do so, they must tender their resignation, or the department concerned should terminate them. There will be no compromise. If the department decides to replace these teachers, the new appointees must be subject-specific teachers,” he said.

The union appealed to the residents of the district to cooperate during the bandh, stressing that the protest is being carried out in the interest of students.

AWKDSU general secretary Dorjee Tashi said that if any untoward incident occurs during the bandh, the 12 teachers shall be held responsible. “We shall continue to enforce further bandhs as long as our demand remains unmet,” he said.

The AWKDSU also expressed disappointment at the indifferent attitude of the state government towards their one-point memorandum, submitted on 5 August to the education commissioner.

The bandh, according to the union, will be observed peacefully and with discipline. It sought full cooperation from the public to ensure its success.

Exemption has been made for the movement of paramilitary forces, police personnel, emergency medical services, administrative officials, students appearing for examinations, media personnel, and milk vans.