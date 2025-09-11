[Indu Chukhu]

RONO HILLS, 10 Sep: A one-day gatekeepers training on suicide prevention was conducted at the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University here on Wednesday on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, by master trainers trained under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) project team.

The Training of Trainers (ToT) initiative was launched by the ICMR project team to address the critical shortage of mental health professionals in the state, aimed at building sustainable, community-based mental health support. These programs equip selected psychologists with key skills to serve as local trainers and potential campus counselors for institutes, enabling them to train others and compensate for the lack of mental health resources within various schools and colleges.

Principal investigator Dr. Tarun Mene highlighted the importance of the powerful role of trained gatekeepers and requested the institutes to utilise these trained individuals within their institutes saying that “the ToT model not only fills immediate service gaps but also fosters long-term resilience and sustainability in mental health care across the state.”

The program began with an engaging session by project research scientist-II Dr. Leeyir Ete, guiding participants through an understanding of suicide, the responsibilities of a gatekeeper, and how to recognize both risk and protective factors. She also addressed precipitating factors and emerging challenges affecting mental health today.

In the second session, master trainers and psychologists, Marba Dabi and Biri Yadish, facilitated a dynamic segment on effective communication skills. Through interactive group activities and discussions, participants practiced empathetic listening, appropriate response techniques, and how to approach individuals showing signs of distress. Thereafter, master trainers and psychologists, Nyayir Lendo, Tarh Yaza and Haju Mado, co-facilitated a session on assessing suicide risk, followed by a practical session on intervention strategies by emphasizing how to respond effectively and connect individuals to the appropriate mental health support systems.

Over 50 students from various departments of the university participated in the training.

Meanwhile, 8 schools across ICR and Papumpare namely, Jawaharlal Navodaya, Gumto; J.P Public School; Agape Public School; Royal International School; Boum Kakir Mission School, Midpu; Elite Residential School; Auxilium School, Gohpur; and Model English School-observed World Suicide Prevention Day through a series of activities within their institutes, under the guidance of the Indian Council of Medical Research Project team led by the AITS, Rajiv Gandhi University.

On the occasion, poster-making sessions were held for students which provided them a platform to express their perspectives on suicide prevention and mental health through art and slogans.

To equip students with practical coping strategies, the ICMR project team shared especially developed self-help resources focusing on stress management, emotional regulation, and avenues for seeking help.

Students also gave dance performances and staged skits that conveyed strong messages about recognizing mental health struggles, breaking stigma, and offering support to those in need.