ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: In a gesture of commitment towards environmental conservation, the newly recruited APPSCCE-2024 officers kick-started their service by organizing a plantation drive on Thursday, a day after receiving their offer letters.

The initiative took place under the guidance and support of the ITA Park Forest Range, with efforts from DFO Hiba Taji, RFO Techi Khili, and dedicated Forester Sanjeev Rai, who coordinated the event.

The young officers planted 140 saplings, representing 140 selected officers, at IG Park here, symbolizing their pledge and commitment to work for a greener and sustainable Arunachal Pradesh.

The drive not only aimed at enhancing the green cover but also sent out a message of responsibility and public service.

The event concluded with a resolve to continue similar eco-friendly initiatives in the future, making plantation and cleanliness drives a regular part of official responsibilities. (DIPRO)