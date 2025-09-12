KANUBARI, 11 Sep: The Longding KVK organized a training programme on ‘Improved production and value addition technology in tuber crops’ here in Longding district on Thursday.

The programme was sponsored by Kerala-based Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), under the NEH programme.

A team of scientists, comprising PI of NEH programme Dr R Muthuraj and CTCRI scientists DrT Krishnakumar and Dr P Prakash imparted training in different aspects of improved production and value addition technologies.

A Longding KVK team, including KVK Head Dr Utpal Kumar Bhattacharyya, agronomy CTO A Kirankumar Singh, vegetable science expert Vikash, agricultural extension scientist Dr B Srishailam, L&WM expert Dr Amit Kumar, and plant pathology scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishra were the resource persons during the farmers-scientists interaction programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kunal Yadav asked the participants to take advantage of the programme to improve their livelihood, while Kanubari ADC Yashwant Meena highlighted the importance of the programme.

Different valued-added products developed by the CTCRI were also displayed.

A total of 103 SHG members of Kanubari and Lawnu blocks participated in the programme. Planting materials of two improved varieties of tapioca (pankhan) and three varieties of sweet potato (mitha aaloo) were distributed to them.

Garden tools (khurpa and hand digging trowel) were also distributed among the participants.