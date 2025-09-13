SEIJOSA, 12 Sep: The Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) here in Pakke-Kessang district, in collaboration with NGO AVA Creation, conducted a handloom training programme under the Samarth scheme of the Ministry of Textiles & Industry to promote alternative livelihoods for the fringe village communities.

The first batch of training commenced on 19 July with 25 trainees and continued for 45 days under experienced head trainer Paban Hazarika, who equipped the trainees with practical handloom skills. The second batch training is scheduled to begin on 25 September, with a duration of up to 90 days, to provide advanced training to the participants, aiming to benefit at least 100 local villagers.

This initiative seeks to empower local communities by reducing dependence on forest resources and enhancing sustainable livelihood opportunities, the PTR DFO informed in a release.